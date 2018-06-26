Aamir Khan's Son Azad Plays Football With Security Personnel In Mumbai Monsoon. See Pics

Azad playing football outside his home in Mumbai.

FIFA World Cup 2018 has gripped Aamir Khan's six-year-old son Azad, who was spotted playing football inside his home premises with his security personnel. Even Mumbai monsoon couldn't stop Azad from playing his favourite sport. He looked absolutely adorable in raincoat and tiny blue gumboots. Azad has been spotted trying his luck with football on several occasions and these latest pictures are just cute beyond words. Azad appears to be enjoying the best of Mumbai's weather along with his favourite sport. Aamir Khan's pint-sized son. looked confident as played the game with adults without any hesitation. Check out photos from Azad Rao Khan's football game outside his home here:



Azad was born via surrogacy in 2011 to Aamir Khan and his second wife Kiran Rao. Apart from being well-versed with football, little Azad is taking Capoeira classes. Capoeira is a branch of martial arts which also includes acrobatics, dance and music. In March, the paparazzi spotted Azad after a Capoeira session:



Azad spotted in Mumbai's Khan

Azad spotted outside his martial arts school in Mumbai



Azad is among the group of celebrity kids who often divert paparazzi attention from their celebrity parents. Taimur (son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan), AbRam (son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan), Misha (daughter of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput) and Nitara (daughter of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar) also keep the shutterbugs on their toes.



Aamir Khan is currently making Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is reportedly producing Mogul, a biopic on T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar, who was assassinated outside a temple.