Aamir Khan On Current State Of Hindi Cinema: "I Would Just Like To Stick To..."

Hindi cinema has been going through a rough phase where more flops are registered at the box office than hits for some time now. Compared with regional films, Hindi films have failed to make a mark in terms of box office numbers and footfalls in cinema in recent time. Acknowledging the situation, Aamir Khan said Hindi films are on par with other film industries though there's scope for improvement.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir said, "I am not saying that we can't be better filmmakers. Certainly, I think there is a lot of scope for us to improve as filmmakers and learn from various industries. So, there is definitely scope for that. Having said that, is the quality of filmmaking any different across the country?"

He added, "If you look at the quality of films that we've been making, talking about the 70s and 80s. When I came in 1988, the bulk of films being made at that time was the low, according to me. Since then, we have improved if you ask me. After 90s, when 2000 came in, audiences changed. They are much more open and want to see different kind of material."

In the context of the present lull phase, Aamir Khan doesn't want to trivialize the kind of improvement the film industry has made in the recent past.

When asked what he can do to improve the current scenario, Aamir shared, "I would just like to stick to what I am doing and tell the stories that I believe in. That's what I know how to do. I am not someone who has any grand opinions about myself that I can change the way things are. I've never had that opinion about myself. Its very difficult to make a film. Main ek film hi ache se bana lu vo hi bahut badi baat hai (If I make one good film, it's enough)."

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza.