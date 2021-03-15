Aamir Khan Has 'Decided To Drop The Pretence' And Quit Social Media. Read His Last Post

Aamir Khan photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights Aamir Khan shared a statement on social media

"This is going to be my last post on social media," he wrote

"We will continue to communicate as we did before," he added

Aamir Khan, a man of few posts, has "decided to drop the pretence" and quit social media. The actor made the announcement a day after his 56th birthday, writing tongue-in-cheek that he took the decision because he is "SO active anyway." The Dangal star thanked fans for their birthday wishes before announcing his intention to log off permanently. "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence," Aamir Khan wrote.

All things Aamir will now be shared via the official handle of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. "We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) has created its official channel. So, future updates on me and my films can be found there...Lots of love," Aamir wrote. It's not clear whether he will deactivate his personal accounts or simply stop posting on them.

Read Aamir Khan's statement here:

Unlike other celebs, Aamir rarely logs into Instagram and Twitter, saving his posts for when he has a film to promote or a colleague to compliment. Personal posts, like this one, were all too infrequent.

Aamir Khan was last seen in a special song sequence from the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. He shared his experience of working with his friend Amin Hajee for his directorial debut Koi Jaane Na on social media. Here's the post we are talking about.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Christmas this year. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.