Aamir Khan Teams Up With Oscar-Winning Director Alfonso Cuaron For <i>Laapataa Ladies</i>' Promotion

India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, Laapataa Ladies, has been rebranded as Lost Ladies for its international screenings. The film's team, including producer Aamir Khan, has started its campaign for the Academy Awards. The superstar has teamed up with renowned Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron for the film's promotional run. Alfonso will be hosting a special screening of the film on December 5 in London, as reported by Variety. It is worth noting that Alfonso Cuaron has won multiple Oscars. His film Roma won the Best International Feature Film Award at the 91st Academy Awards. Interestingly, this is the same category in which Laapataa Ladies now competes.

Aamir Khan spoke about how he is focusing on maximizing Laapataa Ladies' screenings. The decision is based on his experience with Lagaan (2001), which earned India's last Oscar nomination in the international feature category. He explained, “Your effort is to get your film seen by them, and their attention onto your film. And then once they see it, it's really up to them,” Aamir added, “That's what we did in ‘Lagaan.' That's what we're doing here.”

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapaataa Ladies has been jointly produced by Reliance Industries Limited's content arm Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Pictures.

Producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios also shared her thoughts on Alfonso Cuaron hosting the special screening of Laapataa Ladies. She said, “It just shows that there are different filmmakers around the world who are willing to champion the film.”

Released in March this year, Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two young brides who get swapped in a train. The film focuses on themes of women's empowerment and the challenges the characters face in their journey. It features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav in important roles. Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Satendra Soni also play significant parts in the project. Laapataa Ladies is currently available for streaming on Netflix.