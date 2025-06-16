Aamir Khan Clarifies Why He Reacted To Pahalgam Attack Late: "I Don't Consider Terrorists Muslims"

Aamir Khan's initial reactions to the Pahalgam terror attack came almost a week later after India and Pakistan had agreed on a ceasefire, followed by India's retaliatory attack on terror camps of Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. Aamir Khan faced flak from a section of the Internet for responding to the attack just a few hours before the trailer of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par released. In a recent interview with India TV, Aamir Khan responded to the queries why he talked about the attack late. He also defended Islam, saying Pahalgam terrorists are not "Muslims" as his religion doesn't endorse violence.

What's Happening

Aamir Khan, in a recent interview, addressed the query why he responded to the Pahalgam attack late while his contemporaries did it much earlier.

Aamir Khan argued he was late condemning the attack as he's not on social media.

"I'm not on social media. People react instantly to these events there," said the actor.

"The terror attack was cruel. It only demonstrates the terrorists' cowardice that they entered our country and fired bullets on common men. You or I could've also been there. They asked their religion and then fired bullets. What does that mean," added Aamir.

Responding to the allegation that his response came at a time when the release of his latest film is nearing, Aamir said, "If I speak about our forces delivering a befitting response, then am I doing something wrong? Should I think about the film or about our forces at that time? If I keep quiet just because my film is about to release, I feel that's wrong. So I spoke about it openly."

Aamir Khan defended that the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer releasing just 12 hours after his official statement was a mere coincidence.

"The trailer was supposed to release much earlier. I cancelled it because of the attack on our nation. I cancelled the premiere of Andaz Apna Apna that day," explained Aamir. His 1994 cult Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna was re-released in cinemas on April 25.

Aamir also defended Islam by saying that it doesn't endorse violence. "No religion asks you to kill people. I don't consider these terrorists Muslims because it's written in Islam that you can't kill any innocent human, can't strike a woman or a child. They're going against the religion by doing what they are doing," said Aamir.

Aamir Khan also recalled an instance where the film veteran Manoj Kumar (died on April 4) complimented him for carrying forward his legacy of patriotic films.

"My patriotism reflects in my work. Watch Rang De Basanti (2006), Lagaan (2001), Sarfarosh (1999). I don't think any other actor has done more patriotic films than I have," claimed Aamir.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan, who's not on social media, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22) almost over a week later after the two nations agreed on a ceasefire. Aamir Khan was slammed on social media for releasing his official statement hours before the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer released. Ahead of the film's release, Aamir Khan responded to the allegations.