<i>A Virtuous Business</i> Review - A Rare, Refreshing, Must-See K-Drama

A Virtuous Business is a refreshingly bold and entertaining exploration of female empowerment, set against the backdrop of 1990s South Korea, a time and place where traditional values still held strong. Based on the British series Brief Encounters, this drama tells the story of Jeong-suk (Kim So-yeon), who, after her marriage crumbles due to her husband's ineptitude and infidelity, finds herself thrust into the world of selling lingerie and adult toys. In doing so, she embarks on a journey of personal growth and self-discovery, all while navigating the taboos of sex and self-pleasure that pervade her conservative rural town.

The series shines with its combination of humour and social commentary, using its premise of adult toy sales not just for comedic effect, but as a vehicle to explore the broader themes of women's independence, sexual agency and societal repression. In a society where discussing sex is still largely taboo, Jeong-suk's venture into the adult business acts as both a form of rebellion and an opportunity for her to reclaim control over her life. As she works alongside three other women - Geum-hee, a highly educated but bored housewife, Young-bok, a mother of four struggling with financial insecurity and Ju-ri, a single mother with a bold, independent streak - the show cleverly weaves together their personal transformations with the evolution of their small business. Each woman brings something unique to the table, creating a dynamic that is as heartwarming as it is empowering.

Kim So-yeon's portrayal of Jeong-suk is particularly captivating. She convincingly transitions from a disillusioned, downtrodden woman into someone who gradually finds confidence and purpose. The drama expertly captures Jeong-suk's internal conflict - the tension between her discomfort with the nature of her business and the increasing satisfaction she feels with her newfound independence. Her journey is one of vulnerability, self-doubt and eventually, self-empowerment, and Kim So-yeon navigates this transformation with nuance and authenticity. The supporting cast also delivers strong performances, particularly Kim Sung-ryung as Geum-hee, whose yearning for a more fulfilling life beyond her domestic duties is palpable, and Lee Se-hee as Ju-ri, who injects energy and wit into the group with her no-nonsense attitude.

What makes A Virtuous Business stand out from other K-dramas is its fearless exploration of female sexuality. In a society that often marginalises women's desires, the show is unafraid to depict women not as objects of male desire but as individuals with their own sexual agency. The four women's journey into the adult toy business isn't just about financial survival; it's about them coming to terms with their own needs and desires, often in opposition to the conventional expectations placed on them.

The series doesn't shy away from the messiness of relationships and the complexities of gender roles. Jeong-suk's marriage to Seong-soo, her lazy, unfaithful husband, is at the heart of her personal struggles. The series deftly handles her heartbreak and the eventual dissolution of their marriage, showing her transformation from a woman resigned to her fate into someone who realises her worth. The other women's personal lives also provide a rich layer of drama. Young-bok's financial struggles, Geum-hee's longing for a more meaningful existence and Ju-ri's determination to protect her child from an uncertain future all add depth to the story, grounding the business venture in real, relatable human struggles.

While the show is full of lighthearted moments, it also delves into some darker and more serious themes, such as the societal pressures on women to conform to the roles of selfless wives and mothers. It's clear that A Virtuous Business is more than just a comedy about selling sex toys - it's a thoughtful exploration of the struggles and triumphs of women who defy expectations and take control of their lives. The portrayal of older women rediscovering their sexuality and desires is a rare and refreshing one, especially in the context of South Korea's often conservative media landscape.

That said, the show isn't without its flaws. The pacing at times feels uneven, especially as the narrative expands to include various subplots, such as a mystery involving a brooding detective investigating a decades-old case of arson and the search for his birth mother. These side stories, while intriguing, feel somewhat out of place and detract from the central focus of the women's business and their personal journeys. The inclusion of such subplots adds unnecessary complexity and can feel like filler, diverting attention from the core themes of the show. Additionally, the time jump at the end of the series, which spans four years, feels rushed and leaves certain storylines unresolved or underexplored.

Despite these pacing issues, A Virtuous Business remains a compelling and ultimately uplifting watch. The show's central message about women supporting each other and finding empowerment through personal growth and solidarity is heartening, and the dynamics between the four women are a joy to watch. The series deftly balances humour and drama, never losing sight of its deeper themes while still delivering entertainment and emotional moments.

Ultimately, A Virtuous Business is a heartfelt, funny, and socially conscious drama that stands out in the crowded K-drama landscape. It's a story of women coming into their own, breaking free from societal constraints, and learning to live on their own terms. While the show may stumble in terms of plot pacing, its emotional resonance and the powerful performances of its cast make it well worth watching. If you're looking for a K-drama that challenges norms and champions female empowerment, A Virtuous Business is a refreshing, must-see series.