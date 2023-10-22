A Video Of Parineeti Chopra Dancing With Priyanka's Mom Madhu Chopra Is Now Viral. Watch

Parineeti Chopra with Madhu Chopra. (courtesy: parineetidestiny)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan last month. They also hosted a reception for them there. The couple hosted their haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony there as well. Speaking of a Sufi night ceremony hosted in Delhi before the wedding, a video of Parineeti Chopra dancing with her aunt (and cousin Priyanka Chopra's mother) Madhu Chopra is going viral on the Internet. The video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to Parineeti.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra wished Parineeti Chopra on her birthday, on Sunday, by posting this image and she wrote, "Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you are surrounded by so much love and joy today and always."

Parineeti Chopra's wedding gift for husband Raghav Chadha was a special song called O Piya that she had sung and recorded for him. Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, "To my husband...The most important song I've ever sung...walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words... what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa. So grateful for everyone who helped make this song come alive."

After the wedding, Parineeti Chopra shared an extensive thank you note. It read "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."