Millie Bobby Brown Shares Candid Video Of Breakouts On Her Face

Millie Bobby Brown in a still from the video. (courtesy: milliebobbybrown)

British actress Millie Bobby Brown, in her latest Instagram video, talked about “embracing the imperfections.” The actress, who is known for her work in the Netflix series Stranger Things, gave us a little sneak peek into her night-time skincare regime. She has shared a simple tip to manage outbreaks. Millie revealed that she is having a “pretty rough night” due to all the pimples. In the video, she says, “Hey guys, so as you can tell I am having a pretty rough night with my skin…These pimples appeared…not happy. But I just cleaned my face. So, I am gonna show you a tip or trick that I personally think works.” Millie then picks a clarifying mud mask and says it “has honestly really worked for me in the past. So I basically use it for spot treatment.” For the pimples, she is seen applying some tea-tree oil stickers. In the caption, Millie wrote, “Embracing the imperfections with Florence by mills.”



Millie Bobby Brown recently celebrated her 19th birthday. On the occasion, the sweetest birthday wish came from her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Alongside several loved-up snapshots, Bongiovi wrote, "Another year around the Sun together, happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.” The first image featured the couple enjoying a cosy nap together. Next, Millie and Jake are having a fun time in the pool.



Millie Bobby Brown also shared some snippets from her “howdy 19” celebrations. In the pic, she looks stunning in a studded two-piece ensemble. "Howdy 19,” she wrote in the caption.



On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown made her acting debut as a guest star in ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, which was a spin-off of Once Upon a Time. In the show, she portrayed the role of young Alice. The actress rose to fame after playing Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things. Millie has also starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong. She played the titular role in the Netflix mystery film series Enola Holmes.