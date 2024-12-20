Inside Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert: Music, Fun And More Diljit-Isms

Diljit Dosanjh's latest stop in his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour was Mumbai. The actor-singer performed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Thursday night. Now, Diljit has shared pictures from the Mumbai concert on Instagram.

The opening frame features Diljit flexing his biceps on camera. There are several shots of the singer performing on stage and glimpses of audience members caught in candid moments. The Punjabi sensation also posed for pictures with his dance crew. In the caption, Diljit wrote, 'Dosanjhanwala. SHUT DOWN SHUT DOWN MUMBAI."

During the Mumbai concert, Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the advisory issued against him by the Maharashtra government. In a video shared on Instagram by Team Dosanjh, the singer revealed that he was advised to refrain from singing his songs that promote alcohol, drugs and violence and affect children.

He said, "I asked my team yesterday, 'Has any advisory been issued?' They said everything is fine. I woke up in the morning only to find out that an advisory had been issued. Don't worry, all the advisories are for me. You've come to have fun, I'll make sure you have double the fun."

Diljit added, "I have learnt from this that no matter how much poison is thrown at you, you should not take it in. I have learnt that. Don't let it affect your work. People will bother and interrupt you, will try their best, but never let that disturb you."

The video ends with Diljit Dosanjh recreating Allu Arjun's iconic move from Pushpa 2 as he says, "Ye Jhukega Nahi." The caption on the post read, "The positive You see in Me is a Reflection of You."

The Dil-Luminati India Tour began on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Since then, the singer has performed in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and more. The final concert of the tour will take place in Guwahati on December 29.