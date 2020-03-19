A Glimpse Of The House Parineeti Chopra Grew Up In

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra gave us nature therapy on her Instagram profile, on Wednesday. The actress shared a set of eye-soothing "lush green" pictures of her home in Ambala where she grew up. Sharing the glimpses of the lush green lawns of her childhood home in Haryana, the actress revealed a "fun fact" about her parents who stay in the Ambala residence. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress accompanied the lovely pictures with the caption: "My lush green home in Ambala where I grew up. Fun fact, my parents grow most of their own vegetables! Wish I was quarantined there right now. Photos by my mom Reena Chopra."

As the Bollywood industry went into a lockdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, Parineeti expressed her wish of being quarantined in her Ambala residence. She wrote, "Wish I was quarantined there right now."

A few days ago, Parineeti shared a statement on Twitter informing her fans that the release of her upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar had been postponed amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Besides Parineeti, her co-star Arjun Kapoor and the official handle of Yash Raj Films also shared the statement on Twitter. The statement read, "Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 14, 2020

Parineeti Chopra has a body of work that includes Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and Golmaal Again among others. She was last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Jabariya Jodi co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.