A Fan Asked Shah Rukh Khan To Perform Bike Stunts Like Tom Cruise. His LOL Reply

Image instagrammed by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to tickle fans with his legendary wit and he won't disappoint. A case in point, at the short but thoroughly entertaining AskSRK session held on Wednesday afternoon, a fan shared a frame from Mission Impossible 7, featuring Hollywood star Tom Cruise midair . In the picture, the Top Gun actor can be seen performing a death-defying stunt on a motorcycle. Sharing the picture, the fan wrote, "Have you ever thought of doing something like Tom Cruise did in MI:7." Shah Rukh Khan's reply to the fan was just too hilarious. He wrote, "Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar (I don't have a motorcycle, my friend)." For the unversed, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 released earlier this year. It also featured Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Fergusson and others in lead roles.

See SRK's ROFL exchange with a fan below:

Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar!!! #Dunkihttps://t.co/pr0Y4vaGmr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Besides entertaining fans with his replies, the star also shared tips with a fan when he asked the star to suggest a way of watching his way the "Dunki way." To everyone's surprise, the star indeed shared a tip. He wrote, "I used to patao the projectionist when I was young and wanted to watch films. Try it…it may work perhaps. But don't tell anyone I told u this. It's our secret."

Take a look at the tweet below:

I used to patao the projectionist when I was young and wanted to watch films. Try it…it may work perhaps. But don't tell anyone I told u this. It's our secret. #Dunkihttps://t.co/YD0E0HmL7s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

During the session, he also shared thoughts about Dunki co-stars, his secret behind child-like energy, how he deals with his nerves and many more. After a brief interaction with fans, the actor signed off the session with these words, "Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more....until next time. Love u all. #Dunki." Take a look:

Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more….until next time. Love u all. #Dunki — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

On the work front, the first song Lutt Putt Gaya from his upcoming film Dunki released on Wednesday afternoon and it is an absolute treat. The track features the film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy falling in love with Mannu (Taapsee Pannu). Lutt Putt Gaya has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire - IP Singh and it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.