'83 New Poster: Ranveer Singh And Team Share A Glimpse Of India's 'Greatest Story'

These posters and teasers are making the wait for the trailer of '83 all the more difficult. On Sunday, the makers shared a new poster of '83, which features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and his teammates, dressed in their jerseys, smiling with all their hearts. In '83, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh. Saaqib Saleem will play the role of Mohinder Amarnath. Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen.

Ranveer Singh, sharing the poster on social media, added a quoted by Kapil Dev and he wrote: "Like people says, taste the success once... tongue want more. - Kapil Dev, 1983." The actor also reminded his fans that the film's trailer will release on November 30.

This is the poster that Ranveer Singh shared:

Last week, the teaser of the film released on social media, which showcased Kapil Dev's iconic catch that dismissed West Indies' Viv Richards during the 1983 cricket World Cup at the Lords stadium. Ranveer Singh wrote: "The story behind India's greatest victory. The greatest story. The greatest glory. '83 releasing in cinemas on December 24, 2021."

Check out the teaser of '83 here:

The filming of the sports drama began in 2019, The film's initial release date was April 10, 2020. However, it was shifted to Christmas due to the pandemic. After several changes in the release dates due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the film will finally hit the screens on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.