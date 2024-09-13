Venice Film Festival 2024: A 17-Minute Standing Ovation For <i>The Room Next Door</i>. See Winners List

The 81st Venice Film Festival took place at the Lido di Venezia island in Italy from August 28 to September 7. At the gala, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's first-ever English-language film The Room Next Door was honoured with the coveted Golden Lion for Best Film award. The comedy-drama is led by Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton. On September 2, the film received a 17-minute standing ovation from the crowd. After the movie ended, Pedro Almodovar kissed the cheeks of the lead actresses and lifted their hands like champion boxers as the audience erupted with “Pedro” cheers.

The Room Next Door revolves around once-upon-a-time friends Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) who worked together in the same New York magazine in the past. Ingrid who has become a best-selling author reconnects with Martha, suffering from the late stages of cancer. Pedro Almodovar's plot twists give the film a unique spin.

The Venice Film Festival was attended by some prominent members from the world of glitz and glam including Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix and Nicole Kidman, reported Variety.

Here is the full list of winners from the glitzy night:

Golden Lion for Best Film: The Room Next Door, Pedro Almodóvar

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize: Vermiglio, Maura Delpero

Silver Lion for Best Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coppa Volpi for Best Actress: Nicole Kidman in Babygirl

Coppa Volpi for Best Actor: Vincent Lindon in The Quiet Son

Award for Best Screenplay: I'm Still Here, by Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega

Special Jury Price: April, Dea Kulumbegashvili

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Paul Kircher in And Their Children After Them

Orizzonti Award for Best Film: The New Year That Never Came, Bogdan Mureşanu

Orizzonti Award for Best Director: Sarah Friedland for Familiar Touch

Special Orizzonti Jury Prize: One of Those Days When Hemme Dies, Murat Firatoğlu

Orizzonti Award for Best Actress: Kathleen Chalfant in Familiar Touch

Orizzonti Award for Best Actor: Francesco Gheghi in Familia

Orizzonti Award for Best Screenplay: Scandar Copti, Happy Holidays

Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film: Who Loves the Sun, Arshia Shakiba

Venice Short Film Nomination For The European Film Awards 2024: René va alla guerra, Luca Ferri, Morgan Menegazzo, Mariachiara Pernisa

Audience Award: Armany Beauty: Shahed, Nader Saeivar

Lion of the Future “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film: Familiar Touch, Sarah Friedland

Venice Classics Award for Best Documentary: Chain Reactions, Alexandre O. Philippe

Venice Classics Award for Best Restored Movie: Ecce Bombo, Nanni Moretti

Venice Immersive Grand Prize: Ito Meikyū, Boris Labbé

Venice Immersive Special Jury Prize: Oto's Planet, Gwenaël François

Venice Immersive Achievement Prize: Impulse – Playing with Reality, Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla