78th Independence Day: Anupam Kher Shares Video Highlighting India's Struggles And Triumphs

On India's 78th Independence Day, celebrities across the social media extended their greetings to fans. However, Anupam Kher stands out with a particularly distinctive tribute. Marking the occasion with personal flair, the veteran actor has shared a video message on Instagram. The video, infused with his personal reflections and patriotic fervour, has left many fans moved. Kher's post highlights his commitment to honouring India's rich heritage and freedom.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Greetings and best wishes to all of you on Independence Day. For our freedom today, our yesterday is the sacrifice of so many known and so many strangers. It is very important to remember them. Jai Hind. Hail India! #HappyIndependenceDay #Freedom."

On the professional front, Anupam Kher has commenced filming for the most awaited The India House, marking his 542nd project. He will portray the lead role of Shyamji Krishna Varma in the film, which is set against the backdrop of India's struggle for Independence.

The India House will also feature Nikhil Siddhartha, known for Karthikeya 2. The film is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Vikram Reddy.

Apart from The India House, Anupam Kher will also be seen in Tanvi The Great, The Signature, Emergency, Vijay 69, and the Curse of Damyaan.