5 Nayanthara Films To Watch Over The Weekend. You Are Welcome

A still from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. (courtesy: YouTube)

We are still in a daze after seeing photos from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's dreamy wedding. The ceremony, which took place on Thursday, has been a much-awaited event for all Nayanthara fans. Nayanthara looked like a vision in a vermilion red saree. The groom, Vignesh Shivan, picked a veshti, kurta and shawl for the big day. The two gave major couple goals here. In fact, Nayanthara's last film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was also directed by Vignesh Shivan. Over the years, the actress has bedazzled us with her on-screen presence. And, today, we have decided to take a look at five such films in which Nayanthara has proven her acting proficiency.

1.Kolamaavu Kokila (2018) - Zee 5

In this film, Nayanthara plays the titular role of Kokila who gets involved with a drug trafficking mafia in order to save her mother from cancer. The film uses the setting of small Tamil towns and is a comedy crime drama.

2. Puthiya Niyamam (2016) - MX Player

This mystery thriller deals with a married couple Vasuki (played by Nayanthara) and Louis Pothen (played by Mammootty). The story revolves around a rape case and a revenge story where Vasuki kills her rapists through a mysterious connection. The film is written and directed by AK Sajan.

3. Aramm (2017) - SonyLiv

Aramm elaborates on the stories of many Indian villages which suffer from water scarcity. In one such village, Nayanthara appears as the District Collector who pulls all the strings to solve the problems of the villagers. The film is directed by Gopi Nainar.

4. Sri Rama Rajyam (2011) - SonyLiv

In this rendition of the tale of Ramayana, Nayanthara plays the role of Sita Devi. Soon after the exile of Lord Rama, Sita Devi gives birth to their sons Lava and Kusha. The boys learn under the guidance of Valmiki before leaving for Ayodhya to preach the Ramayana.

5. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022) - Disney + Hotstar

The film is all about a love triangle featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu with oodles of comedy.

Do share your favourites from Nayanthara's long list of blockbusters.