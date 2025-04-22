23rd Directors Cut Awards: <i>A Killer Paradox, Exhuma</i> Earn Nods. See Full List Of Nominees

The Directors Guild of Korea (DGK) has officially announced the nominees for the 23rd Directors Cut Awards.

Set to take place on May 20, the 23rd Directors' Cut Awards will recognise outstanding works released between January 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, from films and drama series directed by regular and associate DGK members.

The Directors Cut Awards were first launched in 1998 by a group of young Korean filmmakers under the banner of "Directors Cut." Since 2017, the ceremony has been organised by the Directors Guild of Korea (DGK). The awards introduced a new category for drama series in 2022.

Nominees and winners are selected entirely through votes cast by fellow Korean directors. The event honours creators with awards such as Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best New Director and the Vision Award. Unlike other major film awards, the Directors Cut Awards do not separate lead and supporting actors and actresses. Instead, they award gender-based acting categories.

The nominees in 13 categories for the 23rd edition have now been revealed.

In the film category, the nominees for Best Director include Kim Hyung Joo for The Match, Nam Dong Hyub for Handsome Guys, Bong Joon Ho for Mickey 17, Woo Min Ho for Harbin, Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma and Hur Jin Ho for A Normal Family.

For Best New Director, the nominees are Kim Dong Chul for Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning, Kim Se Hwi for Following, Nam Dong Hyub for Handsome Guys, Park Hong Jun for Work to Do and Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons.

Best Screenplay nominations include Kim Hyung Joo and Yoon Jong Bin for The Match, Park Ri Woong for The Land of Morning Calm, Bong Joon Ho for Mickey 17, Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons and Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma.

The Vision Award nominees are Kim Da Min for FAQ, Kim Dong Chul for Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning, Park Ri Woong for The Land of Morning Calm, Park Hong Jun for Work to Do, Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons and Lee Mirang for Concerning My Daughter.

In the Best Actress category, the nominees are Kim Go Eun for Love in the Big City and Exhuma, Kim Jae Hwa for Blesser, Shin Hye Sun for Following and Yang Hee Kyung for The Land of Morning Calm.

For Best Actor, the nominees include Robert Pattinson for Mickey 17, Yoo Ah In for The Match, Yoon Joo Sang for The Land of Morning Calm, Lee Byung Hun for The Match and Choi Min Sik for Exhuma.

Nominees for the New Actress Award are Kim Geum Soon for Star of Ulsan, Kim Shin Rok for Uprising, Kim Ji An for Exhuma, Yang Hee Kyung for The Land of Morning Calm and Han Sun Hwa for Pilot.

New Actor Award nominees include Kang Seung Ho for House of the Seasons, Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City, Yoon Joo Sang for The Land of Morning Calm, Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma and Hong Kyung for Troll Factory.

In the series category, the nominees for Best Director are Kim Gok and Kim Seon for Family Matters, Park Chan Wook for The Sympathizer, Yeon Sang Ho for Parasyte: The Grey, Lee Chang Hee for A Killer Paradox, Lim Dae Hyung for LTNS and Hwang Dong Hyuk for Squid Game Season 2.

The Best Actress nominees for drama series are Kim Hye Jun for A Shop for Killers, Bae Doona for Family Matters, Esom for LTNS, Jeon So Nee for Parasyte: The Grey and Chun Woo Hee for The 8 Show.

In the Best Actor category for series, the nominees are Ryoo Seung Bum for Family Matters, Ahn Jae Hong for LTNS, Lee Byung Hun for Squid Game Season 2, Lee Hee Jun for A Killer Paradox and Choi Woo Shik for A Killer Paradox.

Nominees for the New Actress Award in the series category include Kim Hannah for A Shop for Killers, Moon Geun Young for Hellbound Season 2, Lee Soo Kyung for Love in the Big City, Lee Soo Hyun for Family Matters and Jung Yi Seo for A Killer Paradox.

Lastly, the New Actor Award nominees for series are Kim Yo Han for A Killer Paradox, Lomon for Family Matters, Park Sung Hoon for Squid Game Season 2, Jin Ho Eun for Love in the Big City and Hyun Bong Sik for A Killer Paradox.

