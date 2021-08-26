'108 Surya Namaskaras In Such Little Time': What Kareena Kapoor's Yoga Trainer Said About Her Willpower

Kareena Kapoor in a post-yoga selfie (courtesy anshukayoga)

Every now and then, Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of her postpartum work out sessions and reminds every new mom to go easy on themselves and take one step at a time. Kareena Kapoor is also known for making her posts fun and lighthearted, an example of which is her latest entry on Instagram. In her recent post, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Gym class and selfies go hand in hand." And as you can guess, she attached a bunch of pout selfies to her post. In addition to Kareena's post, arrived another one from her yoga trainer Anshuka, who gave the actress a huge shout out for achieving a fitness milestone within a short span of time.

Sharing a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor's morning glow, following 108 Surya Namaskaras, Anshuka wrote: "Super proud of you Bebo. This one is super special because we've achieved 108 in such little time and yes although it is physically challenging that can only happen with a strong will power and extreme discipline. I remember doing this and more in 2009! Can't wait to kill each practice and achieve new goals together."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, baby son Jeh, in February this year. The couple are also parents to son Taimur, who was born in 2016. After Taimur's birth, Kareena Kapoor became the talk of the town for resuming her work schedule within a short span of time. She set major fitness goals, losing the additional post pregnancy weight within just a few months.

On Instagram, Kareena Kapoor often shares glimpses of her work out routines, sometimes featuring her bestie Amrita Arora, while Taimur and Saif Ali Khan also join her sometimes.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her debut project as a producer, an untitled film with Hansal Mehta. In terms of films, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months.