Tamil Nadu Bags 2 Gold Medals In 4th National Yoga Olympiad

International Yoga Day: 4th national Yoga Olympiad concluded yesterday

Students from Tamil Nadu went away with the gold medal in the recently concluded 4th National Yoga Olympiad. The prize distribution ceremony for winning teams was held yesterday, i.e. June 20, 2019. The event was held at All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi. Ms. Rina Ray, Secretary, School Education & Literacy, MHRD was the chief guest at the event and distributed the awards to winning teams. The awards were given in four categories - Upper Primary (Girls), Upper Primary (Boys), Secondary (Girls), and Secondary (Boys).

Among States and UTs, in the Upper Primary (Girls) category, the Gold medal was bagged by the Himachal Pradesh team, the Silver medal by the Assam team and Bronze medal by the Kerala team.

In the Upper Primary (Boys) category, the Gold medal was bagged by the Gujarat team, the Silver medal by the West Bengal team and Bronze medal by the Maharashtra team.

In the Secondary (Girls) category, the Gold medal was bagged by the Tamil Nadu team, the Silver medal by the West Bengal team and the Bronze medal by the Manipur team.

In the Secondary (Boys) category, the Gold medal was bagged by the Tamil Nadu team, the Silver medal by the Maharashtra team and the Bronze medal by the West Bengal team.

Among CBSE, Demonstration Multipurpose Schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas, girls from NVS team won gold medal, and boys from CBSE team won the gold medal. In the Upper Primary (Girls) category, the Gold medal was bagged by the NVS team, the Silver medal by the DMS, RIE, Mysore team and Bronze medal by the DMS, RIE, Bhopal team.

In the Upper Primary (Boys) category, the Gold medal was bagged by the CBSE team, the Silver medal by the NVS team and Bronze medal by the DMS, RIE, Mysore team.

In the Secondary (Girls) category, the Gold medal was bagged by the NVS team, the Silver medal by the DMS,RIE, Mysore team and the Bronze medal by the DMS, RIE, Bhubaneswar team.

And finally in the Secondary (Boys) category, the Gold medal was bagged by the CBSE team, the silver medal by the NVS team and the Bronze medal by the RIE Mysore team.

