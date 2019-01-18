XLRI Lays Foundation Stone For New Campus In Andhra Pradesh

The foundation stone was laid by the CM, N Chandra Babu Naidu and Father E Abraham, Director, XLRI.

XLRI - Xavier School of Management, one of India's premier B-Schools on Thursday laid the foundation stone for its new campus in Andhra Pradesh -XLRI Amaravati, the institute said in a statement here. The foundation stone of the new campus was laid by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandra Babu Naidu along with Father E Abraham, Director, XLRI.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Naidu said that XLRI Jamshedpur has thoughtfully designed world-class infrastructure facilities and has become one of the most reputed national B-Schools.

"XLRI practises what it preaches. It observes Value orientation in every sphere of life," the statement quoted Mr Naidu as saying. "I am happy to learn that XLRI has completed 70 glorious years of educating global business leaders and for seventy years the institution has diligently focused on training future business leaders who can help shape the destiny of India with integrity, competence and commitment,"he said. "It is a matter of happy coincidence that XLRI is entering into its Platinum Jubilee Celebration year in 2019,he added.

The new campus of XLRI Amaravati is being set up in Inavolu village in Thullur Mandal in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh covering a sprawling area of 50 Acres.

The new campus would accommodate around 5,000 students to provide post-graduate and undergraduate programs in management education.

"It is our belief that in emphasizing value-based management education, we will be grooming business leaders who will serve as catalysts of change and become responsible leaders of tomorrow that will carve the destiny of a new India," the statement quoted Father E Abraham as saying during his address.

"XLRI has a special sense of gratitude to the Chief Minister's Office for the support and assistance," the statement quoted him as saying.