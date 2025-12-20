Xavier Aptitude Test 2026 Admit Card Available For Download From Today

Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the admit cards for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the XAT to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials to download the admit cards. Candidates will have to present the hard copy of the admit card while appearing for the exam in the exam hall.

Steps to download the admit cards

Step 1: Vist the official website xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on 'admit card'

Step 3: Enter XAT 2026 login credentials

Step 4: Go to admit card tab

Step 5: Click on download icon and save it as PDF

XAT is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The results for XAT will be announced by last week of January 2026. The XAT score card will be downloaded between January 31 and March 31, 2026. XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Over 250 institutes across India accept XAT scores for admission to MBA and other full-time management programmes.

The question paper for XAT will include the following sections:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

Decision Making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

General Knowledge (GK)

Link to XAT previous year question papers

https://xatonline.in/assets/pdf/XAT-2024.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/XAT 2023 QP .pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/64ad36a335b8d902308211_XAT2022MasterQPPdf.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/62f23eae40174867847457_XAT2021MasterQPPdf_v11.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/610eca91b5819069093512_XAT__2020.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/5f59f7ef1420a428536789_XAT_2019.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/5f350d898f50c109451427_xat2018_paper .pdf

For more than 75 years, XLRI has been conducting XAT at a national level to identify the most suitable candidates for management education. The scores of XAT are accepted by over 250 premier B-Schools. The exam is conducted in over 100 test cities across India, making it one of the most accessible and comprehensive MBA/PGDM entrance exams.