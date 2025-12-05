Xavier Aptitude Test 2026 Registration Ends Today, Exam On January 4

Registrations are closing tonight for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 at Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, xatonline.in

The admit card is expected to be released on December 20. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The results for XAT will be announced by last week of January 2026. The XAT score card will be downloaded between January 31 and March 31, 2026.

XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Over 250 institutes across India accept XAT scores for admission to MBA and other full-time management programmes.

The question paper for XAT will include the following sections:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

Decision Making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

General Knowledge (GK)

Link to XAT previous year question papers

https://xatonline.in/assets/pdf/XAT-2024.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/XAT 2023 QP .pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/64ad36a335b8d902308211_XAT2022MasterQPPdf.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/62f23eae40174867847457_XAT2021MasterQPPdf_v11.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/610eca91b5819069093512_XAT__2020.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/5f59f7ef1420a428536789_XAT_2019.pdf

https://xatonline.in/assets/images/pdfs/5f350d898f50c109451427_xat2018_paper .pdf

For more than 75 years, XLRI has been conducting XAT at a national level to identify the most suitable candidates for management education.

