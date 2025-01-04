XAT 2025 To Be Held Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines

XAT 2025: The Xavier School of Management will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) tomorrow, January 5, 2025. Candidates registered for XAT 2025 who have not yet downloaded their admit cards can do so by visiting the official website, xatonline.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2pm to 5.30pm.

XAT 2025: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should retain the admit card, duly signed by the invigilator, as it must be produced at the time of admission

Applicants will be required to present their admit card while entering the exam hall

Candidates must bring a clear, original photo ID issued by the government. The invigilator will refer to this document to verify the candidate's identity

XAT 2025: Exam Centres

The exam will be conducted across various cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more. Candidates are advised to attempt the mock test to build confidence and enhance their performance.

XAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The XAT 2025 exam will consist of four sections designed to assess various skills. The Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning section tests critical thinking and language proficiency, while the Decision Making section evaluates ethical judgment and decision-making abilities. The Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation section focuses on mathematical and analytical skills. Lastly, the General Awareness section examines knowledge of current events, business trends, and the financial landscape.

The XAT is a national-level entrance exam accepted by top business schools in India for admission into PGDM and MBA programs.

Candidates are advised to check the official XAT website for detailed information and the latest updates about the exam.