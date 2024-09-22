XAT 2025 Mock Test Begins On September 25, Check Key Details

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 mock test is set to commence on September 25, 2024. This mock test aims to provide candidates with a realistic exam experience, allowing them to fine-tune their strategies and enhance their adaptive thinking skills ahead of the main exam. Registered candidates can access the mock test on the official website. Participation in the mock test is optional but is commonly used by applicants to practice for the main exam and familiarise themselves with the exam interface.

XAT 2025 Exam Pattern

The XAT 2025 exam will consist of four key sections:

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning - Tests critical thinking and language skills.

Decision Making - Assesses the ability to solve ethical dilemmas and make sound decisions.

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation - Focuses on mathematical and data analysis skills.

General Awareness - Evaluates knowledge of current events, business trends, and the financial landscape.

XAT 2025 Mock Test: Steps To Take

Visit the official website, xatonline.in/mocktest.

Complete the XAT 2025 application form with your details.

Review and submit the form.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Access the mock test from your dashboard after submission.

XAT 2025 Overview

XAT is a national-level entrance exam used by top business schools in India for admission into PGDM and MBA programmes. Registration for XAT 2025 began on July 25 and ended on September 22, 2024.

XAT 2025 Exam Centres

The XAT 2025 exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, across various cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and many more.

Candidates are encouraged to take advantage of the mock test to boost their confidence and optimise their performance for the upcoming exam.