XAT 2025 Application Window Closing Soon, Check Steps To Apply

XAT 2025: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, will close the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 registration process soon, on November 30, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, xatonline.com.

XAT 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, xatonline.com

Step 2. On the homepage, find and click on the 'Register' link

Step 3. After successful registration, verify your email address

Complete the XAT online registration form and upload the necessary documents

Step 4. Pay the application fee and click on 'Submit'.

Step 5. Save the application form and print it for future reference.

XAT 2025: Application Fee

Applicants need to pay a fee of Rs. 2,200, with an additional charge of Rs. 200 for each XLRI program preference. Payment can be made through various methods, including credit and debit cards, net banking, or IMPS.

XAT 2025: Important Dates

Registration Opens: July 15, 2024

Registration Closes: November 30, 2024

Admit Card Download: December 20, 2024

XAT Exam Date: January 5, 2025 (2:00 PM to 5:30 PM)

XAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The XAT 2025 exam will consist of four key sections:

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning: Tests critical thinking and language skills.

Decision Making: Assesses the ability to solve ethical dilemmas and make sound decisions.

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: Focuses on mathematical and data analysis skills.

General Awareness: Evaluates knowledge of current events, business trends, and the financial landscape.

The XAT is a national-level entrance exam used by top business schools in India for admission into PGDM and MBA programs.