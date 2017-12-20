XAT Admit Card Download Date Deferred, Check Details Here

XAT 2018 is the preliminary step towards applying to XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes.
XAT 2018 Admit Card: How to download
XAT 2018 Admit Cards To Be Released On December 27 @ Xatonline.in, Exam On January 7
Follow these steps to download XAT 2018 admit cards:
Step One: Go to the official website of XAT, xatonline.in
Step Two: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage
Step Three: Enter the required details on next page
Step Four: Submit and download your admit
Step Five: Keep a printout of the XAT admit card to produce at the exam venue
