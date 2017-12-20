XAT Admit Card Download Date Deferred, Check Details Here XAT admit card can be downloaded from December 27, 2017, said a notification posted on the official website of the management exam conducted by XLRI.

XAT admit card can be downloaded from December 27, 2017, said a notification posted on the official website of the management exam conducted by XLRI. The XAT 2018 admit cards were expected today. XAT 2018 exam will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2018 for candidates who are planning to join Management courses in XAMI institutes. There are 11 management schools which are part of XAMI. Apart from these institutes, XAT 2018 exam score is also accepted by a score of other prestigious institutes.



XAT 2018 is the preliminary step towards applying to XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes.

XAT 2018 Admit Card: How to download XAT 2018 Admit Cards To Be Released On December 27 @ Xatonline.in, Exam On January 7



Follow these steps to download XAT 2018 admit cards:



Step One: Go to the official website of XAT, xatonline.in

Step Two: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter the required details on next page

Step Four: Submit and download your admit

Step Five: Keep a printout of the XAT admit card to produce at the exam venue



