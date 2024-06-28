Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

World's Top Universities For Pursuing Medicine

The University of Oxford is the best university for pursuing Medicine and Dentistry.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Link Copied
World's Top Universities For Pursuing Medicine
Delhi:

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,906 universities across 108 countries and regions. The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row. It is also the best university in Medicine. 

With around 21,750 students, Oxford university has around 42 per cent international students enrollment and nearly 23 per cent interdisciplinary Science research. 

Students who are aspiring to pursue medical education can consider the following top universities in Medicine and Dentistry as per THE Ranking 2024.  

Top universities for pursuing medicine

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Stanford University
  3. Harvard University
  4. University of Cambridge
  5. Imperial College London
  6. Yale University
  7. ETH Zurich
  8. Tsinghua University
  9. The University of Chicago
  10. Peking University
  11. Johns Hopkins University
  12. University of Pennsylvania
  13. Columbia University
  14. University of California, Los Angeles
  15. National University of Singapore
  16. University of Toronto
  17. UCL
  18. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  19. University of Washington
  20. Duke University
  21. New York University
  22. Northwestern University
  23. The University of Tokyo
  24. University of Edinburgh
  25. Technical University of Munich
     
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Top Colleges, Best Universities To Study Medicine, Top Medical Colleges
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Admit Cards Released For Recruitment To Punjab Police Constable 2024
World's Top Universities For Pursuing Medicine
IIM Bangalore See Significant Increase In Female Student Enrollment
Next Article
IIM Bangalore See Significant Increase In Female Student Enrollment
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;