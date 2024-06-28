World's Top Universities For Pursuing Medicine

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,906 universities across 108 countries and regions. The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row. It is also the best university in Medicine.

With around 21,750 students, Oxford university has around 42 per cent international students enrollment and nearly 23 per cent interdisciplinary Science research.

Students who are aspiring to pursue medical education can consider the following top universities in Medicine and Dentistry as per THE Ranking 2024.

Top universities for pursuing medicine