Top 10 Government, Private Colleges In Delhi NCR As Per QS Rankings 2026
Government, Private Colleges In Delhi NCR 2026: The Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) region, regarded as a major hub for politics, business, information technology, and especially higher education, continues to attract students from across the country. With the results of most national and state education boards now declared, students have begun applying for college admissions.

As the admission season gets underway, selecting the right college in Delhi-NCR becomes a critical step. While some aspirants may already have preferred institutions in mind, others are still exploring the many options available in the region.

To assist students in making well-informed choices, here is a list of the Top 10 government and private colleges in Delhi-NCR, as per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026, featuring several leading institutions from the region.

Top 10 Government, Private Institutions in Delhi NCR (QS World University Rankings 2026)


1. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)
World Rank: 123

2. University of Delhi (DU)
World Rank: 328

3. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Location: New Delhi
World Rank: 558

4. Jamia Millia Islamia
Location: New Delhi
World Rank: 761-770


5. Amity University
Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh
World Rank: 951-1000

6. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)
Location: New Delhi
World Rank: 951-1000

7. Ashoka University
Location: Sonipat, Haryana
World Rank: 1201-1400

8. Galgotias University
Location: Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
World Rank: 1201-1400

9. Shiv Nadar University
Location: Dadri, Uttar Pradesh
World Rank: 1201-1400
    
10. Jamia Hamdard
Location: New Delhi
World Rank: 1401+


Students interested in applying to these universities are advised to visit the official websites of the respective institutions. Admission procedures may include written entrance exams, interviews, or direct merit-based selections, depending on the university.

