World's Top 5 Institutions In Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2023

Executive MBA programmes enhance management skills and boost employee retention.

In the latest Executive MBA programme rankings released by the Financial Times for 2023, the top positions were dominated by institutions from Europe and China. The Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA programme, a partnership between the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School, secured first place for the second year in a row and has been a top-ranked programme in this list 11 times. The programme is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), which has locations in China, Switzerland, and Ghana, maintained its second-place position. According to the school's website, CEIBS has held the second spot in the Financial Times' global ranking of Executive MBA programs for the fourth consecutive year. The CEIBS Global EMBA programme is designed to help high-potential executives and entrepreneurs enhance their leadership skills and analytical abilities.

ESCP Business School moved up two positions to secure the third spot and is the highest-ranked European institution, excelling in all the countries where it has campuses. It received top scores for the international course experience and ranked fourth in terms of career progression, measuring the advancement in seniority and organization size of alumni after completing the program. Additionally, it was second in its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and net-zero teaching.

The Trium Global EMBA programme, a collaboration between HEC Paris, LSE, and NYU Stern, also moved up two spots to claim fourth place.

The University of Oxford's Saïd Business School made a significant leap in the rankings, climbing 10 positions to break into the top five.