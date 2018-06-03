School Children Should Become 'Environment Protectors': Dr. Harsh vardhan Dr. Harsh Vardhan has urged school children to become environment protectors (Paryavaran Rakshaks) and help the government and society overcome the menace of plastic pollution.

Share EMAIL PRINT Dr. Harsh Wardhan was addressing a gathering of more than 10, 000 school children of Delhi-NCR New Delhi: Underlining the crucial role of school children in any societal endeavour, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has urged school children to become environment protectors (Paryavaran Rakshaks) and help the government and society overcome the menace of plastic pollution.



Addressing a gathering of more than 10, 000 school children from nearly 200 schools of Delhi-NCR here today, who had assembled to participate in 'Envithon' - a mini-marathon, organised in the run-up to the World Environment Day on June 5, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that children have an immeasurable capacity to infuse vigour and enthusiasm into any activity they indulge in and also inspire other people.



The Minister administered a pledge to the children to undertake one Green Good Deed every day, minimise the use of plastic and contribute their mite to totally stop single use plastic in our day-to-day life.



Later, Dr.Vardhan flagged off the 'Envithon'run at VinayMarg, Chanakyapuri. Soon after flagging off the 'Envithon', Dr. Harsh Vardhan rode a bicycle on the occasion of World Bicycle Day today.



A cultural programme including a street play, songs and dance performances centred on the theme of plastic pollution and river conservation was put up on the occasion. Similar "Envithons" have also been organised in five other cities of the country today.



Secretary, MoEF&CC, Shri C.K Mishra, Director General, Forest & Special Secretary, MoEF&CC, ShriSiddhanta Das, Additional Secretary, Shri A.K Jain and representative of United Nations Environment were among the distinguished ones present in the gathering.



June 3 is also being celebrated as World Bicycle Day across the world for the first time.



Click here for more





Underlining the crucial role of school children in any societal endeavour, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has urged school children to become environment protectors (Paryavaran Rakshaks) and help the government and society overcome the menace of plastic pollution.Addressing a gathering of more than 10, 000 school children from nearly 200 schools of Delhi-NCR here today, who had assembled to participate in 'Envithon' - a mini-marathon, organised in the run-up to the World Environment Day on June 5, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that children have an immeasurable capacity to infuse vigour and enthusiasm into any activity they indulge in and also inspire other people.The Minister administered a pledge to the children to undertake one Green Good Deed every day, minimise the use of plastic and contribute their mite to totally stop single use plastic in our day-to-day life.Later, Dr.Vardhan flagged off the 'Envithon'run at VinayMarg, Chanakyapuri. Soon after flagging off the 'Envithon', Dr. Harsh Vardhan rode a bicycle on the occasion of World Bicycle Day today.A cultural programme including a street play, songs and dance performances centred on the theme of plastic pollution and river conservation was put up on the occasion. Similar "Envithons" have also been organised in five other cities of the country today.Secretary, MoEF&CC, Shri C.K Mishra, Director General, Forest & Special Secretary, MoEF&CC, ShriSiddhanta Das, Additional Secretary, Shri A.K Jain and representative of United Nations Environment were among the distinguished ones present in the gathering. June 3 is also being celebrated as World Bicycle Day across the world for the first time.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter