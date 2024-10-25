"Will Have Phenomenal Impact On Youth": PM Modi Lauds Rs 1,000 Crore Fund For Space Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the Union Cabinet's decision to set up a dedicated Rs 1,000 crore Venture Capital (VC) Fund aimed at accelerating innovation and growth in India's space sector. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi expressed confidence that the fund would unlock opportunities for young talent and strengthen India's space initiatives. "Excellent news for the space sector! This fund will create new opportunities for innovative minds and propel our space programme forward," he shared.

The Cabinet's decision on establishing a Venture Capital Fund dedicated to the space sector will have a phenomenal impact on the youth. It will give opportunities to several innovative minds and add momentum to our space programme.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2024

The Union Cabinet approved the fund on Wednesday, tasking the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) with its management. IN-SPACe, formed as part of India's 2020 space reforms, has been instrumental in promoting private sector involvement in space activities.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking after the Cabinet meeting, announced that the fund will be deployed over five years, with planned investments ranging from Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore annually based on startup needs. This strategic move underscores the government's commitment to nurturing India's space ecosystem.

The primary goal of the Rs 1,000 crore fund is to provide essential early-stage funding to space-focused startups, addressing the financial challenges to the high-tech sector. With traditional investors often cautious due to the sector's inherent risks, the fund aims to prevent talent migration to other nations by offering critical support domestically.

India's space economy is currently valued at $8.4 billion, with aspirations to reach $44 billion by 2033. With over 250 active space startups in India, the fund's backing is seen as crucial for their sustainable growth. Operated as an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under SEBI regulations, the VC fund aims to boost investor confidence, attract additional private capital, and reinforce the government's dedication to advancing space reforms.

"The proposed fund is expected to boost employment in the Indian space sector by supporting startups across the entire space supply chain-upstream, midstream, and downstream. It will help businesses scale, invest in R&D, and expand their workforce. Each investment could generate hundreds of direct jobs in fields like engineering, software development, data analysis, and manufacturing, along with thousands of indirect jobs in supply chains, logistics, and professional services. By fostering a strong startup ecosystem, the fund will not only create jobs but also develop a skilled workforce, driving innovation and enhancing India's global competitiveness in the space market," the official release states.