Considering Studying Abroad? South Korea Should Be On Your List

A student visa (D-2) must be obtained before travelling to South Korea.

If you are considering pursuing your higher education abroad, South Korea could be a good option due to its various scholarship opportunities, affordable tuition fees, and cutting-edge research facilities. Compared to private colleges, national universities offer more affordable tuition. There are over 400 public and private universities, many of which are equipped with research facilities in emerging scientific fields. The nation attracts a large number of international students, especially for graduate and research programmes.

The eligibility for scholarships is determined by applicants' grade point average (GPA).

An average of 30 per cent of lectures at universities that accept international students are given in English. In addition, compared to undergraduate programmes, graduate programmes usually include additional English language education. Some colleges only provide English-language courses.

The academic year usually begins in September for the fall semester and in March for the spring semester. It is advised that applicants start preparations a year before their arrival date in South Korea.

A student visa (D-2) must be obtained before travelling to South Korea. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in New Delhi, the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, or the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai from where you can obtain the visa.

The following documents are required for submission: