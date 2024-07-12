Study Abroad: Best Universities To Study In South Korea

Students who are considering to pursue higher education from South Korea can explore its various scholarship opportunities, affordable tuition fees and cutting-edge research facilities. There are over 400 public and private universities in the country. Compared to private colleges, national universities offer more affordable tuition. Many of these are equipped with research facilities in emerging scientific fields.



The nation attracts a large number of international students, especially for graduate and research programmes.



The following are some of the top universities in South Korea as per QS Rankings 2025:

Seoul National University is the best institution in South Korea. It ranked at the 31st position in the QS World University Rankings 2025 and has a score of 82.3.

KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon with a score of 75.7 is the second best institution in the country. It is ranked at the 53rd position in world rankings.

Yonsei University in Seoul is the third best institution in the country. It is ranked at the 56th position in the world rankings with a score of 72.9.

Korea University is the fourth best institution in South Korea. It is ranked at the 67th position in the world rankings and has an overall score of 69.

Pohang University of Science And Technology (POSTECH), Pohang is the fifth best institution in the country. It has an overall score of 60.3 and ranks at the 98th position.

Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU), Suwon, South Korea is the sixth best institution in the country. It ranks at the 123 position in world rankings and has an overall score of 55.5.

Hanyang University in Seoul is the seventh best institution in the country. It has a score of 51.1 and ranks at the 162 position in the world rankings.

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), Ulsan is the eighth best institution in the country and has a score of 38.

With an overall score of 34, Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) is the ninth best institution in the country. It ranks at the 280 position in the world rankings.

Kyung Hee University in Seoul is the tenth best institution in South Korea. It has a score of 33.8.