How Is South Korea As A Destination For Studying Abroad

The number of international students coming to South Korea is steadily increasing every year. The country is one of the safest places to live in the world. Korea was ranked 11th largest economy in the globally based on GDP in 2015.

It is ideal for students in the universities in Korea to be able to stay on campus in a dormitory. However, one may also explore options of living outside the campus in a one room flat, a boarding house or as a paying guest with a Korean family.

Though English is not spoken widely here, most university students and young people tend to speak English quite fluently.

Most Korean food is non-vegetarian however, can also find vegetarian food as well as Indian restaurants. University campuses have canteens at reasonable rates. As in most developed countries, the price of daily commodities is high compared to India.

Students can benefit from the various scholarships that are offered by the universities here. In most cases, such scholarships are granted in accordance with applicant's GPA level.



Scholarships offered

Scholarship Type A (private universities located in Seoul metropolitan area)

This scholarship covers 30% of minimum tuition fee for undergraduate students who have outstanding GPA record. For the graduate students, there is full tuition fee exemption for students who have outstanding GPA record and are recommended by faculty. Students who are just recommended by faculty and do not have exceptional grade will be given only 80% of tuition fees.

Graduate students who are enrolled in the field of international relations will get full tuition fee exemption if they have outstanding GPA record.

Scholarship Type B (private universities not located in Seoul metropolitan area)

This scholarship will cover 50% of tuition fee for undergraduate students who have outstanding GPA record. For the graduate students, full tuition fee is exempted for students who are recommended by professor, researcher, research institutes. Around 80% of tuition fees is exempted for graduate students who have great language skills. Graduate students with outstanding GPA record will get covered 50 per cent of tuition fee.

Top 10 universities in South Korea

Seoul National University

Yonsei University (Seoul campus)

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU)

Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH)

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST)

Korea University

Kyung Hee University

Sejong University

Hanyang University