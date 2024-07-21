Top 5 Universities To Study In South Korea

South Korea is becoming a popular study-abroad destination for Indian students, driven by its vibrant culture and global influence. The Indian government included Korean as a foreign language in schools in 2020.

The country's education system is highly regarded globally, offering quality education at relatively low tuition fees. Prestigious institutions like Seoul National University, Korea University, and Pohang University of Science and Technology are notable for their excellence.

Furthermore, the low cost of living in South Korea, which includes reasonably priced rental rates and dormitory fees, makes it a financially feasible choice for many Indian students.

South Korea's Top 5 Universities Based QS Rankings 2025:

Seoul National University

Seoul National University, the prestigious national institution for higher education, ranks 31st globally with a score of 82.3. Founded in 1946, it has 28,000 students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The graduate school offers 106 master's programs and 107 doctoral programs across five fields of study, with twelve professional graduate schools.

KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

KAIST, ranked 53rd globally with a score of 75.7, was South Korea's first research-oriented science and engineering institution, established in 1971. Its main campus is in Daedeok Science Town, Daejeon, 150km south of Seoul. Admission requirements include IELTS 6+ and TOEFL 83+ for bachelor's degrees, and a Bachelor GPA of 3+, TOEFL 83+, and IELTS 6+ for master's degrees.

Yonsei University

Yonsei University, ranked 56th with a score of 72.29, was established in 1885 as the first Western institution of learning in Korea. It is a leading university in Seoul, making significant contributions to academic research in fields such as medicine, biochemistry, human health, engineering, materials science, chemistry, neuroscience, humanities, and social sciences.

Korea University

Korea University, ranked 67th with a score of 69, enrolls over 33,000 students from around the globe. It has 18 colleges and divisions, and eighteen graduate schools, ranging from Humanities to Engineering and Science.

The university also includes the East Asiatic Research Center, the Korean Cultural Research Center, and the interdisciplinary Graduate School of International Studies.

Korea University is known for its professional schools of Law, Medicine, Engineering, and Business Administration, and maintains the Korea University Hospital, providing excellent medical care and training.

Pohang University of Science And Technology (POSTECH)

POSTECH ranks 98th globally with a score of 60.3. It is a private South Korean university specialising in engineering and the sciences.