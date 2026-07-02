Why Physical Education Is Becoming A Key Driver Of Attendance In Public Schools

For years, Physical Education (PE) has often taken a back seat in Indian schools. Although the importance of sports for children's physical and mental well-being has long been recognised, PE periods have frequently been shortened or replaced with academic classes, particularly during examinations.

However, recent evidence suggests that structured sports programmes may do far more than improve physical fitness. They can encourage children to attend school more regularly, participate actively in classrooms, and develop skills that contribute to better learning outcomes.

This changing perspective is also beginning to influence education policy. Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu government made Physical Education compulsory for students in Classes 6 to 12 across all schools in the state. It also directed schools not to replace sports periods with academic or coaching classes, reflecting a growing recognition of the role physical activity plays in education.

The renewed focus comes as educators continue to search for ways to address absenteeism, improve student engagement and enhance overall well-being.

Sport Linked To Higher Attendance

Findings from Sportz Village Foundation, the non-profit arm of Sportz Village, indicate that structured sports programmes can have a measurable impact on school attendance.

Through its #SportForChange initiative, the Foundation has worked with more than four lakh children across over 1,600 public schools in 22 states, making it one of the country's largest school sports interventions.

Data collected through the programme shows that overall attendance increases from 78% on regular school days to 84% on days when sports sessions are part of the timetable.

The trend is visible across different regions. In Mumbai, attendance rises from 58% on non-sports days to 72% on sports days. In Kerala, attendance reaches 99% on sports days, compared with 95% on days without sports activities. Bengaluru schools maintain an average attendance rate of 82% throughout the week, suggesting that sustained sports participation has become part of the school culture in several institutions.

These findings indicate that sport can become an important factor in encouraging children to attend school consistently.

Impact Beyond The Playground

According to the Foundation's 2025-26 Impact Report, the benefits extend well beyond attendance.

More than 55% of participating students recorded improvements in their academic performance during the programme period. The proportion of students securing A and A+ grades increased by 6%.

Teachers also observed better classroom behaviour among participating students. They reported that children were:

13% more likely to participate in classroom discussions,

11% more likely to complete homework on time, and

10% more likely to remain attentive during lessons.

The report suggests that students who are more enthusiastic about coming to school because of sports also tend to be more engaged in classroom learning.

Better Fitness, Stronger Social Skills

The Foundation's assessment also found improvements in children's physical health and emotional well-being.

Using its Fitness Quotient framework, the Foundation reported a 7% improvement in overall fitness, while students spent 52% more time participating in sports and physical activities.

Social-emotional learning outcomes improved by 31%, with children displaying stronger teamwork, communication skills, resilience and initiative.

These gains can contribute to a more positive school experience, making students more likely to attend classes regularly and remain engaged.

Significant Gains Among Girls

The programme has also shown encouraging outcomes for girls. Nearly half of all beneficiaries under #SportForChange were girls, with more than 44,000 girls participating during the year.

Among them, overall fitness levels improved by 8%, while girls who started with the lowest fitness levels recorded a 19% improvement. Their social-emotional learning scores also increased by 30%.

The findings suggest that when schools create environments where girls feel confident, included and encouraged to participate in sports, they are more likely to remain connected with school and continue their education.

Preparing Students Beyond School

The programme's impact was also evident among older students. Participants demonstrated a 28% improvement in social-emotional competencies linked to employability and life readiness. Additionally, more than 1,000 students attended career counselling sessions conducted as part of the initiative.

According to the report, helping students connect education with future opportunities can strengthen their motivation to remain in school.

'Children Come To School When They Feel They Belong'

Highlighting the broader role of sport in education, Parminder Gill, Co-Founder and Head of Foundation at Sportz Village, said Physical Education is increasingly being recognised as an essential part of schooling rather than an extracurricular activity.

"Children come to school when they feel a sense of belonging, enjoyment and purpose. Sport and physical education help create that connection. Across both private and public schools, we've consistently seen that sport does far more than improve physical health. It helps children become more engaged in school, attend more regularly, and build the confidence and life skills they need to thrive. For underserved schools in particular, sport is proving to be a powerful catalyst for better learning and stronger educational outcomes," he said.

The growing body of evidence challenges the long-standing assumption that sports compete with academics for students' time. Instead, it suggests that meaningful opportunities for physical activity can strengthen attendance, improve classroom engagement, and support better educational outcomes. As governments and schools look to improve learning, Physical Education is increasingly emerging as an investment that benefits both students and the education system as a whole.