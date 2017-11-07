Why No Delhi University Campus In Najafgarh Despite Allotment Of Land: High Court

New Delhi: Why has Delhi University not constructed a campus in the Najafgarh area in Southwest Delhi despite getting land for it 28 years ago? This question was today posed by the Delhi High Court to the varsity and the Centre. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said it was a serious issue that despite the earmarking and allotment of land, the campus has not yet been constructed.
The court issued notice to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Delhi government and the varsity seeking their stands on the PIL by December 19, the next date of hearing.
The issue was brought to the court's attention through a PIL filed by the Najafgarh Senior Citizens Association which has claimed that the youths of the area do not have easy access to quality education and have to commute long distances to North and South Campuses of the university for it.
The association has sought directions to the varsity and the two governments to set up colleges and a campus in the area.
The bench said a college campus was "badly needed" in the area and directed the Delhi government to inform it about the status of the allotted land.
The petition has also sought setting up of a committee to look into establishing colleges and campus in village Roshanpura of Najafgarh in South West Delhi where the land was allotted to DU.
According to the petitioner association, the land was given on lease in 1989 for 99 years, but till date only a boundary wall has been built around it.
