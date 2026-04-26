Who Is Atanu Nath? Assam Physicist Wins Global Breakthrough Prize In Fundamental Physics

In a moment of pride for Assam, an assistant professor has gained global recognition for his contribution to scientific research, bringing attention to the growing role of Indian scientists on the world stage.

Atanu Nath, an assistant professor from Assam, is among the winners of the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics 2026, often referred to as the "Oscars of Science."

Nath shared the award with 376 scientists, including 11 from India, as part of an international collaboration recognised for their work on the Muon g-2 experiment conducted at CERN, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and Fermilab.

An assistant professor of physics at Tihu College in Nalbari district, Nath expressed delight at the achievement and urged young people to pursue research as a career instead of focusing only on traditional jobs.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Dr. Atanu Nath on being awarded the 2026 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, often called the “Oscars of Science.”

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said he was delighted to learn that Dr. Atanu Nath, Assistant Professor of Physics at Tihu College and a proud son of Assam, has been honoured with the prestigious Breakthrough Prize 2026, and added that his important contribution to the Muon g-2 experiment at Fermilab has brought great pride to all, while extending his heartfelt congratulations and wishing him continued success in his journey of scientific discovery.