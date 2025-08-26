World Health Organization Internship Programme 2025: Here's What You Need To Know

Looking to start your global health career with hands-on experience at one of the most prestigious international organizations? The World Health Organization (WHO) offers an internship programme that gives students and recent graduates the chance to gain real-world exposure to public health and development work.

Who can apply for a WHO internship?

To qualify, you must be at least 20 years old at the time of application. Applicants should either be enrolled in a university course (undergraduate, graduate, or postgraduate) or have completed a degree in the past six months. The field of study should be linked to WHO's work, such as public health, medicine, social sciences, administration, communications, or management.

Another key requirement is that candidates must have completed at least three years of full-time university studies before starting the internship. Fluency in at least one of the official working languages of the duty station is also necessary.

Applicants related to WHO staff (e.g., children, siblings, or parents) are not eligible. You must also hold a valid passport from a WHO Member State and not have preliminarily shared in this programme.

How and when can you apply?

All applications for WHO internships must be submitted online through the WHO Careers portal at www.who.int. Applicants are required to create a profile in WHO's recruitment system (Stellis) and submit their forms under the Global Internship Vacancy Notice.

WHO opens its internship vacancy notices twice a year: from January to June and from July to December. If you applied earlier but haven't heard back, you will need to reapply when the next vacancy window opens. Applications remain available to WHO's technical units throughout the six-month period, and you may be contacted anytime if shortlisted.

What is the selection process like?

After applying, your profile will be reviewed against the eligibility criteria. Shortlisted candidates may be contacted for written assessments and interviews. The review process does not follow a strict timeline, which means you could be contacted at any point while the global notice is open. If you don't hear back in the first cycle, you can try again in the next.

What are the benefits of a WHO internship?

The WHO internship is designed to provide not only global exposure but also financial support in some cases. Interns receive medical and accident insurance coverage for the entire duration of the programme.

Since January 2020, eligible interns can also receive a living allowance if financial support is required. Additionally, some duty stations offer lunch vouchers. To ensure transparency, all selected interns must complete a Declaration of Interests form, disclosing any financial support such as grants or scholarships.

Why should you consider the WHO Internship Programme?

The WHO Internship is more than just an academic requirement; it is an entryway into the world of international public health and policy-making. It allows young professionals to work alongside experts, gain practical skills, and build networks that can shape their careers in global development. For students passionate about improving health systems worldwide, this programme offers unmatched exposure.

