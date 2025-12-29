When Will CSIR NET 2025 Provisional Answer Key Release? Know How To Download It

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2025 is expected to release the provisional answer key anytime soon on its official website. The examination was conducted on December 18. Candidates can visit the official website to download the answer key.

A provisional answer key is the first (temporary) set of correct answers released by the exam authority after an exam. Following this, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow some time (usually 2 to 4 days) for objections, where candidates can raise objections with facts.

As per the recent years' data, NTA usually released the provisional answer key after four to nine days of the examination. This means that this year also the provisional answer key can be released anytime.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates. The answer key can be downloaded only on the official website.

Steps to download key:

1. Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in

2. Navigate to the CSIR NET link.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. PDF will appear; download it to check and raise objections.

CSIR-NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test) is a national examination that the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts on behalf of CSIR to decide the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor (Lectureship) in science subjects.

The examination is organized for the different fields which are Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Earth Sciences. It is a computer-based exam that assesses both subject knowledge and research aptitude, and passing it enables candidates to access subsidized research careers or teaching positions in universities, IITs, IISc, and other research centers throughout India.