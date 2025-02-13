When Will CUET UG 2025 Application Process Begin? Check Details

CUET UG 2025 Application: The registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 is expected to begin soon, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) likely to release the official notification this week. Candidates seeking admission to top universities across the country for undergraduate courses must take the test. The application form will be available on the NTA's official website once released.

CUET UG 2025: Exam Date And Mode

CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in May/June 2025 as a computer-based test (CBT) across various exam centres nationwide.

CUET UG 2025: Marking Scheme

Correct answer: +5 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

CUET UG 2025: Revised Exam Pattern

Previously, NTA made some changes to the CUET paper pattern and subject selection criteria. Candidates can now choose up to five subjects, regardless of what they studied in Class 12.

Section 1 - Language: 50 questions | 60 minutes (for all subjects)

Section 2 - Domain-Specific Subjects: 50 questions

Section 3 - General Aptitude Test: 50 questions

The CUET UG exam is conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2024: Last Year's Participation

A total of 11,13,610 candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2024 exam.

Where To Access CUET UG Syllabus?

The syllabus for CUET UG 2024 is available on the official NTA website.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official NTA website for accurate syllabus details and other related information.

CUET UG 2025: Eligibility Criteria

There is no age limit for CUET UG 2025. Candidates who have passed or are appearing for Class 12 (or an equivalent exam) in 2025 are eligible to apply, regardless of their age.

However, candidates must fulfil any age criteria specified by the university/institution where they seek admission.