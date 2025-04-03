CUET UG 2025: CBSE To Conduct Orientation Programme For CUET, Check Details To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting CUET Orientation Programme for principals and counselors of affiliated schools. The session is being held to provide a comprehensive understanding of CUET, its structure, and its implications for undergraduate admissions. The orientation programme will be held on April 17, 2025 from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will be held at Venue: Auditorium, CBSE Integrated Office, Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi- 1100765.

Objectives of the programme:

Familiarize Principals and Counselors with CUET eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and university admission guidelines to better support students.

Provide insights on guiding students in subject selection based on career aspirations.

Discuss effective preparation strategies, including study plans and resource recommendations.

Train Principals and Counselors to address student queries and concerns related to CUET.

Enhance communication skills to help students manage exam-related stress.

Registration form

Interested Principals and Counselors are encouraged to register via the following Google Form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1YS7UNhnelCuUv04w2bHQMV471YEp-iEnAkVbm3YTsvo/edit

The University Grants Commission (UGC) introduced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to standardise undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admission processes across participating universities in India.

The CUET UG exam is tentatively scheduled from May 8, 2025 to June 1, 2025. The examination city and admit cards will be released later. The CUET (UG) is conducted to offer a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to central universities, participating state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India.

The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

