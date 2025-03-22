When To Expect CBSE Board Results 2025? Controller Of Exams Answers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 board exams from February 15 to March 18, 2025, while that of Class 12 has been scheduled from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Here are some FAQs issued by the CBSE Board exams 2025.



When can we expect the results of CBSE Board Exam?

The board exams for Class 12 will conclude on April 4, 2025. Post this, exams will be conducted for students who have participated in national and international sports. The evaluation process will begin only after the completion of all the board exams. Meanwhile, students can take help from counselling session offered by the board during this time.



What happens in case a student fails in a practical exam? Will he be required to appear in both theory and practical?

Any student who qualifies theory exam will easily pass practical also. However, the board has devised several rules for evaluation of both exams that can be checked later.



How is the Compartment board paper prepared? Are students required to study the entire syllabus or just few topics?

The exam for Compartment is prepared similar to the main board exam. Therefore, the exam is conducted on full syllabus.



Is it compulsory to make diagrams from NCERT book in the exam or we can use reference book for the same?

The diagrams in the paper should be made according to the question asked. It does not matter if the diagrams are made from NCERT or any other reference book.



Does CBSE repeat questions from previous years?

If any student has good knowledge of the subject then it makes no difference whether the question is old or new. Hence, prepare well and forget the rest.



How does step-wise marking work in CBSE Mathematics papers?

In all the subjects, for evaluation, marking scheme is prepared by the CBSE. In Mathematics also, detailed marking scheme is prepared. There are few steps which are considered important to solve the questions in Math. Without these steps generally question cannot be solved. These steps are also value points and if the students have mentioned these value points, marks are awarded, otherwise not.