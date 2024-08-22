Advertisement

When And Where To Check Results Of NEET PG 2024

The postgraduate medical entrance exam was conducted on Sunday August 11, 2024 for 2,28,540 candidates.

When And Where To Check Results Of NEET PG 2024
The NBEMS will also publish the NEET PG cut-off marks alongside the results.
New Delhi:

Over 2 lakh MBBS graduates are awaiting for the results of their postgraduate medical entrance exam. The Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2024 by the end of August. The NBEMS will also publish the NEET PG cut-off marks alongside the results. 

Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the NBEMS by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their registration number and password to access the scores. 

The results will be announced on the official website: 

  • -nbe.edu.in
  • -natboard.edu.in

Steps to check results:

  • Visit the official website of NBE and NBEMS
  • Click on the link provided within the PDF to view your result.
  • Enter your name or roll number.
  • Check results

The exam for the postgraduate medical entrance exam was conducted on Sunday August 11, 2024 for 2,28,540 candidates. The exam was held across 170 cities nationwide in two shifts at 416 centres.
For preparing the results of the postgraduate medical entrance exam, NBEMS has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift including but not limited to INI-CET.
 

