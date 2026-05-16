What to Do If You Missed CUET UG 2026? Check Best Options For Admissions

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 is being conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate and integrated courses offered by more than 300 universities across India. However, not all registered candidates appear for the examination every year due to various reasons such as personal circumstances, overlapping entrance exams, confirmed admissions through other institutes, or long travel distance to examination centres.

Students who missed the CUET UG 2026 examination should note that several admission opportunities are still available across universities and colleges in India.

Universities Without CUET Scores

Candidates who did not appear for CUET UG 2026 can apply to universities that do not consider CUET scores for undergraduate admissions. Several private, deemed, and state universities conduct their own entrance examinations or provide direct admission based on eligibility criteria.

Some universities offering admissions through separate entrance tests include:

Shiv Nadar University through SNUSAT

Karnavati University through KUAT

GITAM University through GAT

Students are advised to visit the official websites of these universities to check application dates, eligibility conditions, admission procedures, and fee details.

Merit-Based Admission Options After Missing CUET UG 2026

Many universities and institutions in India continue to offer admission based on Class 12 board examination marks. Students who have good academic performance in board exams can still secure admission without appearing for CUET.

Institutions such as the School of Open Learning under University of Delhi and Indira Gandhi National Open University provide merit-based admissions for several undergraduate programmes.

These institutions generally release admission notifications after the declaration of board examination results. Candidates should keep all required documents ready, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, identity proof, photographs, and category certificates, if applicable.

Alternative Admission Opportunities for Students

Apart from regular degree programmes, students can also explore diploma courses, certificate programmes, online degree courses, and admissions through state universities. Several colleges may reopen admission windows later depending on seat availability.

Missing one entrance examination does not close all higher education opportunities, as several universities across India continue to offer admissions through multiple pathways.