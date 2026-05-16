CUET UG 2026 Marking Scheme: How NTA Score Is Calculated

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency is conducting the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 from May 11 to 31. The examinations are currently being conducted across India and 14 international cities for a total of 15,68,866 registered candidates.

The CUET UG 2026 exams are being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for a total of 37 subjects. Of these, 13 are Indian languages, 24 domain-specific subjects, and one general aptitude test. The exam body gives 60 minutes to complete the paper. There are 50 compulsory questions in each paper.

CUET UG Marking Scheme

Candidates will be awarded five marks for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. According to the official exam pattern, candidates will be given objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs).

How Marks Are Awarded?

To answer a question, candidates need to choose one correct answer. As per the marking scheme the following rule will be applied:

Correct answer: +5

Incorrect answer: -1

Unanswered/un-attempted question: 0

The exam conducting body has ensured that each question has one unique answer. However, in case, it is found that a question has more than one correct answer, then five marks will be awarded to those who have marked any of the correct options.

If none of the options are correct or in case a question is dropped then all appearing candidates will be given five marks, irrespective of the fact whether they have attempted the question or not.

NTA Score Calculation

For multi shift papers, the raw (actual) marks obtained by the CUET UG candidates in different shifts or sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile score and normalised score).

The raw score of each candidate in each subject will be normalised using the equi-percentile method. The equi-percentile method is a statistical technique used to normalise and compare candidates' scores across different shifts or sessions of an exam.

Candidates must note that the NTA score of CUET UG 2026 is valid for admission to the academic year 2026-27 only.