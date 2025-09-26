What Queen's University's GIFT City Campus Offers Indian Students: Dean Explains

In a first, Queen's University, one of the oldest universities in the UK, has established an offshore campus in India at the Gujarat International Finance-Tec (GIFT) City. The GIFT City campus is said to be the largest in the smart city, spread across 145,000 square feet in a 10-floor building.

The university will offer 500 seats across seven Master's programmes and plans to introduce PhD research with a focus on entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem.

The first academic session will begin in January 2026 with five programmes: Construction and Project Management, Business Analytics, Financial Analytics, Finance, and Leadership for Sustainable Development. Two more courses-MSc in Artificial Intelligence and MSc in Artificial Intelligence for Business-are scheduled to launch in September 2026.

Professor M Satish Kumar, Dean of the Queen's University GIFT City Campus, shared insights with us about the institution's vision and offerings.

What is the university's vision for Indian students?

"Being the first Russell Group university at GIFT City, Queen's is creating a bridge between India and the world, where excellence meets innovation. Our goal is to provide global expertise in fintech, AI, health, sustainability, and smart cities, aligned with India's priorities."

Will the experience differ from UK campuses?

"The academic programmes mirror our Belfast campus but are tailored with Indian case studies. Exams and accreditations are overseen by the same board as Belfast, ensuring parity in quality and recognition."

What collaborations exist with Indian institutions?

Partnerships include the National Institute of Immunology (biomedical sciences, cancer research), University of Hyderabad (literature, translation), IIEST Shibpur (engineering, ICT, water supply), and the QUB-India Lecture Series, facilitating student/staff exchanges and joint research.

What courses will the GIFT City campus offer?



MSc programmes include Construction & Project Management, Business Analytics, Financial Analytics, Finance, and Leadership for Sustainable Development (Jan 2026 intake), with MSc AI, MSc AI in Business, and MSc Industrial Pharmaceutics launching in September 2026.

How is AI integrated into education?

Queen's offers a university-wide AI literacy approach, including an AI Hub, workshops, interdisciplinary courses, and research centres like the AI Collaboration Centre, CSIT Cyber-AI Hub, and CISC. Students are trained in ethical AI use, critical thinking, and practical applications.

How does the university support careers in India?

Initiatives like Queen's Graduate Jobs India, Future-Ready Skills courses, and the Graduate School provide mentorship, placements, and employability guidance, connecting students to Indian and global industry networks.

How will students engage with real-world projects?

Students will collaborate with industry partners across AI, cybersecurity, and sustainable technologies through practical projects, workshops, and research-led innovation initiatives.