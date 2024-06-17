Explained: New Curriculum, Credit Framework For Postgraduate Programmes

In line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a comprehensive framework for restructuring postgraduate (PG) programmes across Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India. This framework aims to offer greater flexibility and relevance in PG education, catering to diverse academic backgrounds and career aspirations of students.

Key Recommendations of NEP 2020 relevant to PG education:

Programme Structures:

Two-year PG programme with a dedicated second year for research, suitable for graduates of three-year Bachelor's programs.

One-year PG program for graduates of four-year Bachelor's programs with Honours/Honours with Research.

Integrated five-year Bachelor's/Master's programmes for seamless academic progression.

Focus Areas:

Core disciplines such as Machine Learning, multidisciplinary fields like "AI + X," and professional areas such as healthcare, agriculture, and law.

Emphasis on developing a National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF) for standardising degree/diploma/certificate levels.

Curriculum Flexibility:

Allows students to transition between disciplines and choose major, minor(s), or alternative subjects based on competence and interest.

Opportunity to select courses aligned with personal career goals, with options for offline, online, and hybrid learning modes.

Curricular Components:

Two-Year PG Programme: Options include coursework only, research only, or a combination thereof in the third and fourth semesters.

One-Year PG Programme: Choices between coursework, research, or a blend of both, accommodating graduates of four-year UG programmes.

Exit Points:

Students enrolled in two-year PG programs have the option to exit after the first year with a Postgraduate Diploma.

Ensures recognition and value for students at intermediate stages of their academic journey.

Specialised Programmes:

Designed to enhance analytical skills and practical problem-solving abilities, with curricula tailored to specific professional domains.

Implementation and Adaptation:

The UGC's guidelines empower HEIs to design and implement PG programmes that align with these recommendations, fostering educational innovation and responsiveness to evolving academic and industry needs. This approach not only enhances educational outcomes but also equips graduates with the skills and knowledge necessary for a competitive global landscape.