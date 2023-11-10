What Is The Significance Of National Education Day

National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Mr Azad was the first education minister of independent India, who served from August 15, 1947 to February 2, 1958. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) had announced on September 11, 2008 about observing the day as National Education Day across the country.

The government decided to dedicate the day as National Education Day with an aim to harness the potential of its the huge working population. An official release on Press Information Bureau (PIB) mentioned that the 65 per cent of its population is below 35 years of age. This offers a huge potential to build well-educated nation. The empowerment of youth is thus critical for taking India to new heights. The government is thus committed towards securing the future of the country by giving special emphasis on building strong and effective education infrastructure.

How is the day celebrated

Educational institutions in the country celebrate the day by organising seminars, symposia, essay-writing, elocution competitions, workshops and rallies on the importance of literacy in the country.

Talking about the significance of the day, Shivam Dutta, CEO of AlmaBetter, says, "Education is the cornerstone of societal stability and national progress. The importance of Education Day lies in recognising its transformative power. It is a day to reflect on the new National Education Policy, which advocates a new holistic educational paradigm. In today's dynamic world, education is not just a pathway to personal fulfillment. It is the bedrock of economic prosperity. We must champion the values of knowledge, inclusivity, and continuous learning."