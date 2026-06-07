What After AIBE 21 Exam 2026? Know How To Get Certificate Of Practice

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the AIBE 21 Exam 2026 on June 7, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is an important step for law graduates who wish to practice law in India. Candidates who successfully clear the examination become eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (COP). It is mandatory to practice as an advocate. Candidates are wondering about the next steps after the AIBE 21 Exam 2026. Here is everything you need to know.

What After Passing the AIBE 21 Exam 2026?

Candidates who receive a PASS status in the AIBE result can move forward with obtaining their Certificate of Practice. AIBE results are declared only as PASS or FAIL and do not include ranks or marks.

Candidates become eligible to apply for the Certificate of Practice through their respective State Bar Councils after qualifying. This certificate officially authorizes them to practice law before courts and legal forums across India.

Generally, candidates may be required to submit the following documents:

Copy of the AIBE scorecard or result

LLB degree certificate or proof of law qualification

Identity proof such as Aadhaar Card or Passport

Additional documents, if requested by the State Bar Council

How to Get the AIBE Certificate of Practice 2026?

The Certificate of Practice is issued after a candidate successfully clears the AIBE examination and completes the required formalities.

The process generally includes the following steps:

Use the AIBESCOPE app or the AIBE website to monitor the issuance and dispatch status.

For information about AIBE CoP collecting, contact your state bar council or visit their official website if the status indicates that certificates have been shipped.

In order to collect the AIBE CoP, certain SBCs require candidates to submit a formal application.

Submit the required documents for verification

Candiates will get AIBE 21 Certificate of Practice after successful verification.

What If You Did Not Pass the AIBE 21 Exam 2026?

Candidates who do not qualify in AIBE 21 need not lose hope. The exams is conducted periodically. This gives law graduates another opportunity to appear and secure the required qualification.