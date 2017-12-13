WBJEEB Releases Tentative Schedule For Entrance Examinations In 2018 The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the tentative schedule for all the entrance examinations to be conducted by the board for the upcoming academic session. The board conducts nine different entrance examinations for different courses.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT WBJEEB Releases Tentative Schedule For Entrance Examinations In 2018 New Delhi: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the tentative schedule for all the entrance examinations to be conducted by the board for the upcoming academic session. The board conducts nine different entrance examinations for different courses. The entrance examinations would begin with WBJEE which is conducted for admission to engineering programmes. The entrance examinations would commence in the month of April 2018 and would end by June 2018. The application processes are due to begin soon.



The tentative schedule, as released by the Board, is given below:



WBJEE 2018



WBJEE will be conducted for admission to Bachelor courses in Engineering.

Application Process - December 19, 2017 to January 19, 2018.

Admit Card - April 12, 2018

Exam date - April 22, 2018



EVETS 2018



EVETS will be conducted for admission to Bachelor degree courses in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry.

Application Process - February 20, 2018 to March 14, 2018

Admit Card - May 17, 2018

Exam date - May 26, 2018



JENPAUH 2018



JENPAUH will be conducted for admission to Bachelor degree courses in Nursing and others.

Application Process - February 27, 2018 to March 23, 2018

Admit Card - May 18, 2018

Exam date - May 27, 2018



JECA 2018



JECA is conducted for admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses.

Application Process - March 8, 2018 to April 2, 2018

Admit Card - June 13, 2018

Exam date - June 23, 2018



JEHOM 2018



JEHOM is conducted for admission to four year degree courses in Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

Application Process - March 13, 2018 to April 2, 2018

Admit Card - June 14, 2018

Exam date - June 23, 2018



JEEDEC 2018



JEEDEC is conducted for admission to five years evening degree courses in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in Jadavpur University.

Application Process - March 16, 2018 to April 7, 2018

Admit Card - June 14, 2018

Exam date - June 23, 2018



JELET 2018



JELET is conducted for admission to 2nd year (3rd semester) in a four year degree course in Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy under lateral entry scheme.

Application Process - March 20, 2018 to April 20, 2018

Admit Card - June 15, 2018

Exam date - June 24, 2018



PUBDET 2018



PUBDET is conducted for admission to various under graduate courses offered at Presidency University.

Application Process - February 6, 2018 to February 28, 2018

Exam date - May 12 and 13, 2018



PUMDET 2018



PUMDET is conducted for admission to various post graduate courses offered at Presidency University.

Application Process - February 13, 2018 to March 6, 2018

EExam date - May 13, 2018



Mark these dates in your calendar so as not to miss out on the application deadline. More information can be found on the WBJEEB official website.



